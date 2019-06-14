AFC Telford supporters now able to buy tickets online

The Bucks have teamed up with the platform to offer fans the chance to buy tickets at their fingertips for the first time ever.

The new system will be in place for Telford's three pre-season home friendlies next month, with the aim of reducing queue times on matchdays while providing special deals.

"TicketCo tick all the boxes for us. It’s a slick operation that will benefit the club and the fans," said Telford football operations manager Luke Shelley.

"We first came across them when we played Solihull Moors away in the FA Trophy last season.

“They already use TicketCo and so we got to see what it was like as away supporters to buy tickets in advance online.

“We were really impressed with how it worked; how quickly supporters got into the ground, how people could book in advance and how you could easily book online.

“We feel it’s going to be a fantastic partnership for the club.”

One of the special deals through the platform will be the offer of all three pre-season games at the New Bucks Head - against Wrexham on July 13, Solihull Moors on July 16 and Coventry on July 20 - for the price of £21 for adults, £15 concessions and £10 for 16-19 year olds.

Telford will still accept cash payments on matchdays and have also invested in a new ticket office which will be based outside the David Hutchinson Stand, to further reduce pinch-points at turnstiles near kick-off.

“It’s always been cash on the turnstiles here, but going forward with modern technology should help all supporters, young and old, and increase revenues for the club," added Shelley.

"With a new ticket office and advanced sales we will be able to use our stewards and staff to help get people into the ground much quicker.”

To see the platform and purchase tickets through it, visit afctelfordunited.ticketco.events/uk/en