AFC Telford's Steph Morley sets sights on playing every game

Morley made 25 appearances as the Bucks just missed out on the National League North play-offs last term, scoring three goals.

A calf injury hampered him in the early stages of the campaign, but he played a prominent role later on – and wants to kick on another gear.

“I started off rubbish, really,” said Morley.

“I did not have the best of starts. Something happened to my calf and kept reoccurring.

“This season, I do not want to miss any games.

“I want to play in every single game.”

At 32, Morley is one of the most experienced players available to Gavin Cowan. But he is not looking to wind down.

He wants to chip in with plenty of assists from the left-hand side.

“The gaffer’s told me I got 16 assists last season, but I usually get 20 so I’ll be aiming for that,” said Morley.

“Playing a wing-back gives me licence to get forward and there is more freedom. If I get in the right areas, I can put the balls in for us to score goals.

“I enjoy it there, and at left-back. I just enjoy playing.”

He added: “I am 32 now, but I do not feel it at all. I don’t feel anywhere near that age.

“I look after myself so I want to be playing as much as possible, playing my part in every game.”