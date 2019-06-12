Greg Burgess is named boss of AFC Telford Under-18s

Burgess has spent 13 years working as an academy coach, including seven years working in America with two-and-a-half of those at New York Red Bulls.

Burgess finished his B Licence in the UK before joining Leicester City to work within their Girls Development Programme before joining Port Vale in the boys academy.

In 2017 he was appointed in a full-time role at West Bromwich Albion working with their Under-19s Development side.

He succeeds Declan Allen in the role of Under-18s manager after he joined Shawbury United.

Football Operations Manager Luke Shelley said: “We are delighted to welcome Greg to AFC Telford United.

“Greg brings a wealth of experience in the game having spent some time working both in the UK and in America.

“With Greg’s knowledge and experience through his current under-19s role at West Brom, we feel we have the right type of character to continue the excellent work that has been put in from the previous management team”

Burgess added: “It’s a great opportunity for me and I can’t wait to get started.

“The hard work has already begun and we will going be going through a detailed trial process to ensure we get the right type of players signed up for the new season”

The under-18s trials will begin week starting July 1.