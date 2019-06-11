Gavin Cowan: Marcus Dinanga will hit goal trail for AFC Telford

The Bucks have had hot-shot Udoh leave for Shrewsbury Town, signing a two-year deal at the Montgomery Waters Meadow for an undisclosed fee.

And while Cowan has not ruled out signing a new centre forward, he believes Dinanga – who was the top scorer for Telford two seasons ago, striking 25 times – can step up to the plate along with Andre Brown.

"We have got to look at Marcus and Andre," said the Bucks chief.

"Marcus is a 25-goal-plus-a-season striker, that's why I brought him back to the club.

"I'm a big believer in him and the ability he has.

"Andre was very patient, he waited for his chance and is capable of getting goals as well.

"Dan is not irreplaceable. If I said he was, it would be an insult to what we have got – the players who helped him do so well."

Dinanga returned to Telford in January on an 18-month deal from Burton Albion, having impressed greatly while on loan in the 2017/18 term.

He did not feature prominently during the second half of last season though, not playing a part in the run to the FA Trophy semi-finals as he was cup-tied after featuring for Hartlepool in the competition in the first half of the term.

The 21-year-old ended the season with 15 National League North appearances under his belt – seven as a starter – and two goals to his name.

Brown, meanwhile, managed six goals in 31 league appearances and chipped in once in the Trophy.

Andre Brown

Cowan made it clear he wanted to help Udoh find the best suitor possible after speaking to him shortly after the campaign ended, so is delighted he has stepped up three divisions to League One side Salop.

And the Shropshire Star understands the Bucks inserted a sell-on clause into his Town switch, so they could be in for a future windfall.

"Dan, and quite rightly so, made it clear he wanted to play as high as possible," added Cowan.

"We have a good relationship and he's got a great family, so I set upon helping him get to that next level.

"There were a few offers and Dan wanted to go to Shrewsbury, so I could not be more pleased for him."