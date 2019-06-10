AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan looking for up to five new faces

Cowan has so far retained the vast majority of last campaign’s squad while adding two fresh faces in winger Chris Lait and midfielder Adam Walker.

And it is thought he would like to add a defender – along with one or two other players as the Bucks aim to do well again in National League North after just missing out on the play-offs on goal-difference.

“There will be four or five new lads in total,” said Cowan.

“We are in advanced talks with one, which we’re hoping to get done in the middle of this month.

“Obviously, it takes a bit of time, but we want four or five new lads including the two we’ve already brought in.

“I’m looking at certain positions and lads that will fit in with our methods.”

Cowan made it clear once last term had ended his aim was to have continuity.

So, he is delighted with how things have gone over the past couple of months, although top scorer Daniel Udoh left for Shrewsbury Town.

“I’m really pleased, retaining most of the lads,” added Cowan.

“We just wanted to retain good people, have them back on board.

“And when they were all up for it, we got them all sorted.

“I could not be happier. We have got most of our work done early, which is what I wanted to do.”

One player whose future remains uncertain is Amari Morgan-Smith.

The target man has neither signed fresh terms with the Bucks or joined another team as of yet.

He is the only member of last season’s squad not to commit either way. Dom Smith, Jud Ellis and Udoh are those who have left.