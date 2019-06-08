Zak Lilly's time to blossom for AFC Telford, says Gavin Cowan

Lilly was transformed from a forward to a centre-half by Cowan – a former stopper himself – at the beginning of last term.

He did not play regularly for the Bucks as they ended up eighth in National League North and made the FA Trophy semi-finals but got beneficial minutes in loan spells at Tamworth and Stourbridge.

And, having handed the former Thomas Telford pupil another one-year deal, Cowan said: "I think Zak will step up to the mark.

"It's his time to shine. Now is the time for him to make that breakthrough if he's going to do it."

Lilly made three starts for Telford in the league last campaign and will yet again have Theo Streete, Ross White and skipper Shane Sutton to compete with for a place in the starting XI.

Cowan is also looking to bring in another defender if possible.

Healthy competition, all over the pitch, is what the Bucks chief wants.

"All of them have got that chance. We have got strength in depth, so there will be headaches for us as staff and the lads need to be on it to get into the team," added Cowan.

"We'll set down markers and the lads will be competing for places, and proving they should be in the starting XI."