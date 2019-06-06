Darryl Knights aims to find scoring boots for AFC Telford

Knights came up with five goals from 39 appearances in National League North for Gavin Cowan's side.

That was considerably below the 31-year-old's expectations, and in the wake of 26-goal Daniel Udoh's departure for Shrewsbury Town, he is out to chip in more.

“When I sat down with the gaffer, I said I was disappointed in my goal return. He agreed with me as well," said Knights.

“I wanted to get at least double figures last season, so it is the same aim this year.

“To be fair, I had the chances last year to get double figures, so if I keep getting in the right areas, it will come."

Knights joined the Bucks last summer on the back of striking 10 times for Tamworth in National North.

Playing in the No.10 role for Telford, the last of his five goals came on January 5, so he ended the campaign having gone 14 games without finding the net.

“I was getting a bit concerned that I wasn’t putting the chances away, but I would have been more concerned if I wasn’t getting into the shooting positions," added Knights.

“Scoring more goals is what I want to do. I’ve done it before and know I can again.”