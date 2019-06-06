Menu

AFC Telford ending pre-season at Concord Rangers

By Joe Edwards | AFC Telford United | Published:

AFC TELFORD UNITED will conclude their pre-season schedule in Essex against National League South outfit Concord Rangers.

The Bucks will head to Thames Road on Saturday, July 27 (3pm) for the last of seven friendlies.

Gavin Cowan's side will kick things off by heading to Ellesmere Rangers on Saturday, July 6 (3pm), and then they will travel to Market Drayton Town on Tuesday, July 9 (7.45pm).

Then comes the first of three home games in a row as Telford welcome Wrexham to the New Bucks Head on Saturday, July 13 (3pm).

National League side Solihull Moors visit on Tuesday, July 16 (7.30pm), and League One Coventry City are in town on Saturday, July 20 (3pm).

The Bucks go over to Ilkeston Town on Tuesday, July 23 (7pm) before ending at Concord.

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @JoeEdwards_Star

Sports reporter for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

