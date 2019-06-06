AFC Telford ending pre-season at Concord Rangers

The Bucks will head to Thames Road on Saturday, July 27 (3pm) for the last of seven friendlies.

Gavin Cowan's side will kick things off by heading to Ellesmere Rangers on Saturday, July 6 (3pm), and then they will travel to Market Drayton Town on Tuesday, July 9 (7.45pm).

Then comes the first of three home games in a row as Telford welcome Wrexham to the New Bucks Head on Saturday, July 13 (3pm).

National League side Solihull Moors visit on Tuesday, July 16 (7.30pm), and League One Coventry City are in town on Saturday, July 20 (3pm).

The Bucks go over to Ilkeston Town on Tuesday, July 23 (7pm) before ending at Concord.