Darryl Knights: AFC Telford can go up despite Daniel Udoh's departure

The Bucks had 26-goal Udoh leave for Shrewsbury on Friday, signing a two-year deal at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

But Knights believes they will find another source of regular goals as they aim to make the National League North play-offs after last campaign's near miss on goal difference.

"Losing Dan is a big blow, of course, but if we can replace and build on what we already have, then we have got a chance," said Knights.

"I am sure the gaffer has something planned with it and will have had a back-up plan for losing Dan.

"If we have a good four strikers competing like last year, it will only be a good thing for us."

Knights is one of the vast majority of last term's team to agree to stay under the guidance of Gavin Cowan.

And having gone all the way in the division before, winning the title with Cowan at Solihull Moors in 2015/16, he thinks that continuity is vitally important.

"It's massive. I think that was the gaffer's thinking with it all too," said Knights.

"I'm sure we will have the squad to do it, and we are stronger for what happened last season, the experience.

"The most important thing is to build on last season. We do not want to go backwards, we want to improve, so that's getting into the play-offs."

He added: "We have kept hold of the experienced players – the ones to help the younger lads like Marcus Dinanga, Andre Brown and Zak Lilly.

"Experience is massive in this league, and the younger lads we have are so talented."