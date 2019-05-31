Shrewsbury Town fighting it out as chase heats up for AFC Telford hot-shot Daniel Udoh

The 22-year-old Nigerian-born frontman is on Sam Ricketts’ radar after his 26-goal exploits for the National League North Bucks last season.

But other Football League clubs are also keen on taking a punt on the former Crewe striker, who lives in Telford.

Of those interested parties, at least one is a League One rival of Town.

Shrewsbury, who made Wolves defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell their first summer signing this week, may have to move quickly if they are to win the race to net the striker.

Ricketts is believed to be keen on the striker as an option to work on if he makes the three step jump to League One and Town have stepped up their approach.

Udoh is close friends with Shrewsbury top scorer Fejiri Okenabirhie, who also made the step up from non-league.

But Salop face competition for the striker as other reputable options mount for the non-league striker, whose previous clubs list Leamington, Worcester City and Chester.

Telford manager Gavin Cowan, a former Town defender, has made no secret that he is trying to help Udoh secure the best move for his career prospects.

Advertising

Is is thought the capture of Udoh would not complete Ricketts’ shopping for strikers this summer.

Okenabirhie, Aaron Amadi-Holloway and Lee Angol are under contract at Montgomery Waters Meadow and the injured Lenell John-Lewis has penned a new six-month deal.

The Town boss is looking to play a system with two strikers next season.

Cowan signed Udoh from Crewe last summer after the sharpshooter had caught the eye on several non-league loans.

Advertising

“Dan had a brilliant season,” said Bucks boss Cowan.

“We want to help him get to the next level. We have a morale responsibility to do that.

“He’s a phenomenal lad and whatever I can do to help him I will.

“I’m constantly talking to him with advice. We just want him to be happy. He deserves a chance.

“We want to help nurture his dreams.

“We aren’t a selfish club, we get on very well with his family.

“If he has made a decision then we want to help him realise his ambitions.”