Gavin Cowan sets early target for AFC Telford

The Bucks agonisingly missed out on a National League North play-off position by just one goal in Cowan’s first season in charge.

But the Telford boss began that season trying to move his side away from a relegation battle that they had fought in for the previous three seasons and improve on a 14th-placed finish under Rob Edwards.

Despite Telford’s meteoric rise and memorable league and cup runs last season under Cowan, the New Bucks Head chief has suggested that his side’s initial aim for next season will be a position inside the top 12.

“On the whole the lads are looking at what they achieved last season and the understanding we all have here.

“We put ourselves in a good position and the target next season will be to get ourselves in the top half,” Cowan said of his Bucks group.

“I think that’s probably reasonable given our limited resources. We’re excited to get into the top half and these lads are ready to kick on again. They believe in it and they are ready.

“They trust me now as everything I said last season came to fruition.”