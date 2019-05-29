Gavin Cowan: New AFC Telford players must have desire

The AFC Telford United boss is busy fine-tuning his squad in an attempt to build on an unlikely play-off surge last season.

Thirteen members of last season’s squad have recommitted for another season while Cowan has brought in new signings Chris Lait and Adam Walker.

Cowan has said he is very fortunate to have endless calls from interested players to pitch up at the New Bucks Head but the boss is focused on bringing mentally-strong characters through the door.

“We had a good season and want to add winners with the right mentalities,” said Cowan. “Players with an unconditional desire to achieve for themselves and the team. They need to have a ruthless mentality and believe in themselves as well as the process and their team-mates.

“It’s about getting the right person for me. There are loads of players available with brilliant ability but won’t fit in the changing room.”

Cowan revealed he is in talks with other deals to further strengthen his options after bringing in direct winger Lait and experienced midfield general Walker.

But the former Bucks defender-turned-boss is not interested in a bidding war or waiting for players to decide on a move to Shropshire. He wants individuals keen to join his regime.

“We’re very fortunate that a lot of these players want to come to our club,” he said. It’s very flattering. But we have a very strict criteria of what we expect.

“I’ve been inundated with calls. It makes my job difficult but I’m quite a strong-minded person.

“I’m really pleased and if we can get the other ones in talks over the line I’ll be a happy man.

“Talks are ongoing with other players but we’re in no rush and confident about how things are.

“I want players that want to come to us. I want them to want to come to our club. I don’t want to pip anyone to the post.

“I got that with Chris and Adam.”