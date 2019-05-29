Advertising
AFC Telford fan survey 2018/19 - What did you make of the Bucks' season?
We're giving AFC Telford fans the chance to have their say on their most recent campaign.
It was a solid season for the Bucks, who performed well in National League North only to miss out on the play-offs by a whisker late in the campaign under Gavin Cowan.
Go through our fan survey below to let us know your thoughts on this season and how to plan ahead for the next campaign.
You can find out the results on June 5th in the Shropshire Star and online, be sure to check them out.
