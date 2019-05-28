Re-signed defender Zak Lilly looking to kick on at AFC Telford United

The former Thomas Telford pupil, who Bucks boss Gavin Cowan turned from a striker into a centre-half last campaign, recently signed fresh terms with the club.

And having had spells on loan at Tamworth and Stourbridge as a defender, he knows it is now time to become a major part of Cowan’s team.

“For me, last year was learning the game in a new way, in defence instead of attack, so this year I’m ready,” said Lilly.

“My personal aim, along with most of the players I’m sure, is to be playing as much football as possible.

“Hopefully, we get a good pre-season in and are ready to hit the ground running come August.”

Lilly made three starts as Telford ended up just missing out on the National League North play-offs, finishing in eighth place. The Bucks also reached the FA Trophy semi-finals and focus is firmly on continuing to be a force to be reckoned with.

“The aim for the club is to continue working the same as last season because I think now people realise we’re a force which isn’t something we’ve been known as a lot in recent years,” added Lilly.