AFC Telford taking on Coventry City in friendly

The clash against the Sky Blues will take place at 3pm at the New Bucks Head on the club's annual open day.

It will be a big test for Gavin Cowan's Bucks – who play in National League North – as Coventry play three levels above, in League One.

Telford had already announced a few friendlies.

They are hosting Wrexham and Solihull Moors on Saturday, July 13 (3pm) and Tuesday, July 16 (7.45pm) respectively, and travelling to Ilkeston Town on Tuesday, July 23.

The Bucks played Wrexham in a friendly last summer too and then beat Solihull Moors in the FA Trophy quarter-finals last season.