AFC Telford taking on Coventry City in friendly

By Joe Edwards | AFC Telford United | Published:

AFC Telford United are hosting 1987 FA Cup-winners Coventry City in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, July 20.

The clash against the Sky Blues will take place at 3pm at the New Bucks Head on the club's annual open day.

It will be a big test for Gavin Cowan's Bucks – who play in National League North – as Coventry play three levels above, in League One.

Telford had already announced a few friendlies.

They are hosting Wrexham and Solihull Moors on Saturday, July 13 (3pm) and Tuesday, July 16 (7.45pm) respectively, and travelling to Ilkeston Town on Tuesday, July 23.

The Bucks played Wrexham in a friendly last summer too and then beat Solihull Moors in the FA Trophy quarter-finals last season.

