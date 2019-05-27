Gavin Cowan's high hopes for Lait entry at AFC Telford United

Lait, aged 25, netted 21 goals for Tamworth in the Southern League Premier Division last term. Previous to that Lait had received a break by joining National League outfit Solihull Moors in 2018 but he stepped back down the levels joining Tamworth soon after. The winger has not yet played at step two of non-league.

Cowan said: “I’ve had my eye on Chris Lait for quite a while. He’s a direct, pacy strong runner and has a lot of belief. He has a point to prove at this leve.

“Lads that have played with him also say how good he is in the changing rooms.”

Fellow winger Brendon Daniels is the latest player to tie himself down to Telford for next season. Bucks boss Cowan believes Stoke-based Daniels, 25, has previously moved around clubs for different motives and not showed the attitude required.

But the Telford manager insists, under his guidance, Daniels can knuckle down and find his best form. “He really believes that this is the club for him,” added Cowan.

“He’s moved about a bit for the financial side of things and, at times, his attitude was not brilliant.

“But we’re going to help him. He sees that. We have a great relationship and he feels the trust.

“All he wants is honesty and he gets that good or bad from me.”

Advertising

Daniels became the 13th player from last season to re-sign at the New Bucks Head, while player-coach Matthew Barnes-Homer will also remain on board.

Telford-born goalkeeper Andy Wycherley has signed a new deal while defenders Shane Sutton, Theo Streete, Zak Lilly, Ross White and Steph Morley have also agreed new terms.

Cowan has re-signed midfielders Jon Royle, Ellis Deeney, James McQuilkin, Henry Cowans and Darryl Knights.

Daniels joins fellow attackers Andre Brown and Marcus Dinanga in the Bucks ranks for next season.

The futures of centre-forwards Daniel Udoh, wanted by Shrewsbury Town and other clubs, and Amari Morgan-Smith are yet to be revealed.

Cowan is in talks with more targets as he aims to build on last season’s success.