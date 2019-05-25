Gavin Cowan: AFC Telford United players deserve the chance to go again

Winger Brendon Daniels became the 13th member of last season’s successful Bucks ranks to re-sign at the New Bucks Head.

Cowan was more than happy to offer the opportunity to his existing players for another shot at National League North success after the squad brought into his process in a thrilling campaign last time out.

Only a handful of last season’s squad – including loans – will not return. Defender Dom Smith was offered a deal but rejected it while youngster Jud Ellis was let go. Loanees Josef Bursik, Adam Dawson and Ryan Barnett returned to Stoke, Macclesfield and Shrewsbury respectively.

The futures of in-demand top scorer Daniel Udoh and fellow forward Amari Morgan-Smith are unresolved.

“They all deserve another crack at the whip,” said Cowan.

“They’ve been loyal and I’ll remain loyal to them.”