AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan throws down gauntlet to Brendon Daniels

The 25-year-old yesterday put pen to paper on a new one-year deal at the New Bucks Head after initially joining in January.

Left-footed Daniels, who can play on either flank, possesses exciting natural ability and has a rocket of a shot and free-kick.

And boss Cowan wants to help the former Port Vale flyer channel his talent and show it on a more regular basis.

“He’s someone who, on his day, is unbelievable with the quality he brings when he’s on it,” said Cowan.

“He has a wand of a left foot and it’s about getting that consistency because he’s unplayable on his day.

“He’s had big offers to go elsewhere but he wanted to stay. He feels at home and comfortable here.

“We will challenge him and man to man I’ve put lots of incentives to him to get him to the next level but he has to earn it.”