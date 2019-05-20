Henry Cowans signs new AFC Telford United deal

The former Villa youngster will be a Telford player for a third season after signing a new one-year deal.

The 22-year-old missed most of the second half of last season with a knee injury but still made 31 appearances. He featured 29 times for the Bucks the season before, his first year with the club.

Cowan is the 11th player of last season's successful squad to re-sign with Telford for the 2019/20 season.

He follows fellow midfielder Ellis Deeney, who agreed a new deal with the National League North club earlier in the weekend.

Boss Cowan now has 13 players signed up for next season at the New Bucks Head.

Striker Marcus Dinanga was already under contract while Cowan's only new signing so far this summer is exciting winger Chris Lait from Tamworth.

Top scorer Daniel Udoh, who won four awards at the end of season presentation over the weekend, fellow striker Amari Morgan-Smith, attacker Brendon Daniels and full-back Steph Morley are the four players yet to resolve their futures.