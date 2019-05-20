Daniel Udoh is a hit at AFC Telford awards

As well as winning top goalscorer for his 26 strikes – a record since Telford reformed – Udoh also took home three more prizes.

He was also named players’ player of the year, the Junior Bucks’ player of the year and the supporters’ player of the year.

Udoh has been linked with a possible move to League One Shrewsbury Town after his superb campaign, with Bucks boss Gavin Cowan saying he would understand if he took the chance to move up the pyramid.

Other award winners on Saturday night at the Telford Whitehouse Hotel included a double for centre-half Shane Sutton.

The former Newton AFC defender was named away travel player of the year and the vice-president’s player of the year.

Henry Cowans won the Mannleys man of the match award, Ross White was named club player of the year and Norman Riley named the Bucks’ unsung hero.