Andy Wycherley keen to make up for heartbreak at AFC Telford

The 20-year-old, from The Rock, was between the sticks throughout the Bucks’ FA Trophy run which ended with defeat to Leyton Orient in a two-legged semi-final.

He played less of a part in National League North but was still gutted to fail to reach the play-offs on the final day by goal difference.

Now, Wycherley – who recently signed fresh terms and will hope to claim the No.1 shirt – insists those experiences have added fuel to the fire for Gavin Cowan’s charges.

“I’m buzzing to have signed for another year and can’t wait for the season to start already,” he said.

“I think our aim is to be even better than we were last season. Missing out on the play-offs and Wembley was heartbreaking, but it has made us hungrier to go further this year.”

Wycherley – who joined Telford last summer after leaving The New Saints – made 14 appearances in National North last campaign.

He then played all the Trophy run as Josef Bursik – who was on loan from Stoke – was cup-tied after featuring for Hednesford Town in the competition in a previous loan.

Wycherley is currently the only keeper tied down with the Bucks for next season.

They have announced new deals for many of last term’s squad though, including defenders Shane Sutton, Ross White and Theo Streete.