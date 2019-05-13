Andy Pryce: AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan silences doubters

Some questioned Cowan’s lack of any prior managerial experience when he was appointed Bucks chief last summer, in the wake of three successive seasons battling against relegation in National League North.

But hiring the man who served as a coach under both Rob Edwards and Rob Smith has certainly paid off.

“When we interviewed for the manager’s job we wanted continuity,” added Pryce.

“Gav’s experience with the squad from the 18 months he was with them beforehand was invaluable. “His spirit is infectious, so we are delighted that his hard work is paying off.”

Cowan oversaw a sublime run to the FA Trophy semi-finals including a memorable victory over his former club Solihull Moors in the last eight in his debut season.

He also nearly got them into the National North play-offs, with them finishing eighth and missing out on goal difference.

Now, Cowan aiming is to keep hold of the majority of his squad as he looks to build next campaign.

He has been boosted in that respect by defenders Shane Sutton, Ross White and Zak Lilly agreeing new deals.

Dom Smith, though, has left in what the club claim was a U-turn on new and improved terms, while midfielder Jud Ellis.

Looking ahead to next term, which fans are doing with optimism instead of pessimism finally, Pryce added: “Hopefully, as a club, we can carry on supporting Gavin and carry on in the same style next season.”