Darryl Knights the latest to commit to AFC Telford

The 31-year-old follows skipper Shane Sutton, Ross White, Zak Lilly, James McQuilkin, Andy Wycherley, Andre Brown and Jon Royle in penning fresh terms.

Marcus Dinanga was already secured after signing an 18-month contract upon his return to the club in January.

Attacking midfielder Knights made 39 appearances in National League North the season just gone, scoring five goals.

He also worked with Bucks boss Gavin Cowan at Solihull Moors as they won the National North title in 2015/16.

Things are shaping up nicely for Cowan, who made it clear he wanted to keep hold of the majority of the squad from his excellent first term in charge.

Knights is one of the more experienced heads in the dressing room, also listing Tamworth, Kidderminster Harriers and Newport County as former clubs.