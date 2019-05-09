Midfielder Jon Royle commits to AFC Telford

It will be Royle's fourth campaign with the Bucks, having signed from Southport in September 2016 – initially on loan before the deal was made permanent soon after.

The 24-year-old Welshman played 32 times in National League North as Gavin Cowan's team narrowly missed out on the play-offs the term just gone, scoring once.

Cowan stated his intention to keep hold of the vast majority of his stars – and Royle joins Andre Brown, Andy Wycherley, James McQuilkin, Zak Lilly, Ross White and skipper Shane Sutton in penning fresh terms.