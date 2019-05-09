Advertising
Midfielder Jon Royle commits to AFC Telford
Long-serving midfielder Jon Royle is the latest player to agree to stay at AFC Telford United for next season.
It will be Royle's fourth campaign with the Bucks, having signed from Southport in September 2016 – initially on loan before the deal was made permanent soon after.
The 24-year-old Welshman played 32 times in National League North as Gavin Cowan's team narrowly missed out on the play-offs the term just gone, scoring once.
Cowan stated his intention to keep hold of the vast majority of his stars – and Royle joins Andre Brown, Andy Wycherley, James McQuilkin, Zak Lilly, Ross White and skipper Shane Sutton in penning fresh terms.
