Andy Wycherley and Andre Brown staying at AFC Telford next season

Goalkeeper Andy Wycherley and striker Andre Brown have both been signed up for the 2019/20 season after enjoying some memorable moments over the past 12 months.

They were both part of the side that reached the semi-finals of the FA Trophy and so narrowly missed out on a place in the National League North play-offs.

The Bucks have taken up the extra year's option in the contract of Wycherley – who saved a 94th-minute penalty against National League outfit Solihull Moors during that Trophy run.

Meanwhile, Brown has agreed a deal to stay at the New Bucks Head for another season.

Boss Gavin Cowan said: “I’m really pleased to confirm Andre will be staying with us next season.

"I believe his undoubted ability will be seen this year as we evolve to his style of play.

"His patience and understanding of the team needs have set him up to have his best season yet going into next year."