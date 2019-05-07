James McQuilkin signs contract extension at AFC Telford

The 30-year-old midfielder made more than 30 appearances for the Bucks this season, scoring twice as the club just missed out on the National League North play-off spots.

Gavin Cowan was delighted to see the influential player sign up for another season:

“I’m very happy to be re-signing Macca for the coming season." he said.

"He’s been not only a huge part of our on field work but he is also a brilliant character to have around the place.

"He will bring even more to what we are hoping to evolve to as we enter the new season."