James McQuilkin signs contract extension at AFC Telford
AFC Telford midfielder James McQuilkin has agreed a contract extension keeping him at the club over the course of the 2019/20 season.
The 30-year-old midfielder made more than 30 appearances for the Bucks this season, scoring twice as the club just missed out on the National League North play-off spots.
Gavin Cowan was delighted to see the influential player sign up for another season:
“I’m very happy to be re-signing Macca for the coming season." he said.
"He’s been not only a huge part of our on field work but he is also a brilliant character to have around the place.
"He will bring even more to what we are hoping to evolve to as we enter the new season."
