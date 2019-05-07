Defender Dom Smith decides to leave AFC Telford

The former Shrewsbury centre-half is the first high-profile Bucks departure of the close season.

But the club insist he had agreed to stay for next campaign before then informing them he wanted to move on.

Telford said in a statement: "The football club agreed a new improved deal with Dom before the weekend for him to remain at the New Bucks Head for a further year.

"Dom has since come back to us and decided his future lay elsewhere and so will not be staying.

"We would like to place on record our thanks to Dom for all his effort during his time at the club and we would like to wish him all the very best in the future."

Smith made 13 appearances for the Bucks in National League North last campaign as they just missed out on the play-offs, having a spell on loan at Alfreton Town too.

He initially joined the club in the second half of the 2016/17 season, helping Rob Edwards's men to survival after his Salop release.

Gavin Cowan wanted to keep Smith after he forced his way back into the fold towards the end of last term, but will now have to look at replacing the 23-year-old.

The good news for Cowan is that skipper Shane Sutton, Ross White and youngster Zak Lilly – all defenders – committed themselves to the club last week.

Sutton and White both penned new two-year contracts, while former forward Lilly agreed a one-year deal.

Telford have not yet announced whether Theo Streete, a regular in the backline last term, is staying.

Meanwhile, midfielder Jud Ellis has also left the Bucks.

The former Market Drayton Town man found game time hard to come by in his time under Cowan, although he did impress on loan at Hednesford Town.

Ellis made one league appearance for the Bucks as a substitute.