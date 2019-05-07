Chairman Andy Pryce's pride over AFC Telford growth

The Bucks, led by Gavin Cowan, finished the season last weekend having had a run to the FA Trophy semi-finals while just missing out on the National League North play-offs.

At the same time, Pryce and the board have managed to get the club on a much steadier financial footing – the increase in New Bucks Head attendances helping in that regard.

And Pryce said: “We are proud that we have had a very good season this year, after a few difficult ones before it.

“We just missed out on the play-offs but it is a part of growing. I still think it has been brilliant.

“We have got an amazing group of staff that work so hard behind the scenes too.

“We are very proud with how things have gone for the club.”

Telford remain open to fresh investment though – whether big or small – as they aim to build on a successful campaign.

Pryce has vowed not to spend sums of money which would risk such financial struggles experienced a couple of years ago when buckets were being taken around the ground asking supporters for any change to help pay the bills.

“The aim for myself and the board is to always run the club within its means unless we get more investment,” said Pryce.

“We are more than open to have people knocking on the door and investing into the club.

“If they are better placed to take the football club forward then that’s how it is.”