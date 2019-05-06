Gavin Cowan proud of AFC Telford's togetherness

Pride has been restored among fans thanks to the efforts of Cowan and his coaches, the players, and those behind the scenes.

And Cowan insists a lot of his squad – after finishing eighth in National League North and also enjoying a run to the FA Trophy semi-finals – have even more love for the game now.

“We’ve got something pretty special here at the football club,” he said.

“With the playing staff and coaching staff, there’s a real togetherness, a real tight-knit group.

“I think a lot of lads have just enjoyed their football this year, really enjoyed it.

“It’s been refreshing – that’s the word that they keep using. It’s very refreshing, and special to a degree.

“I want to keep the team together and build on it next year.”

Cowan admitted a part of his players’ enjoyment is removing himself from the equation at times too.

Advertising

“I’m lucky. It’s not long ago that I was a player,” he added.

“I wanted to enjoy going into training but sometimes it’s hard when you have a job with long hours too, or kids to look after.

“They want to have a release and sometimes I’ve come away from training as I’m quite an intense character. It’s good for them to have that rest sometimes from me.

“We get that balance right, and the lads enjoy it.”