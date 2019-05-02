Bernard McNally: AFC Telford should still have pride

To compound the misery for Gavin Cowan’s team, it was a mere goal that stood between themselves and the top seven after 42 long football matches, writes Bernard McNally.

It is obvious to see they just drew too many games late on – yet ironic that they only needed a draw at York on the final day!

But, as the weeks go on and the dust continues to settle, the boss, his players and the Bucks fans can look back at 2018/19 with pride.

Telford overachieved massively. Gav’s process led them on a thrilling FA Trophy journey and a tilt at promotion that nobody would have predicted.

The manager’s new contract was massive news and it will be interesting to see how the squad takes shape. Daniel Udoh is the obvious one that will attract interest.

Time to have a break, regroup and remain positive.