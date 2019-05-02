AFC Telford trio Shane Sutton, Ross White and Zak Lilly sign new deals

A vital part of the Bucks' backline, they are the first to pen fresh terms with the club for the 2019/20 National League North campaign.

Striker-turned-defender Zak Lilly has also agreed a new one-year deal.

Sutton, 29, and White, 22, have each spent the last two years at the New Bucks Head and were regulars as Gavin Cowan's side narrowly missed out on the play-offs the term just gone.

Sutton made 40 appearances in the league – all starts. White played all 42 league games – only the one as a substitute.

In fact, White was the only member of the squad not to miss a National North match, with Sutton in second place in terms of outings.

Cowan, a former defender himself, will be delighted to have tied down two of his most trusted charges.

Also tied down for next season is striker Marcus Dinanga, who signed an 18-month deal upon his return to Telford in January.

Conversations with other players are ongoing. Cowan, who recently committed his future to the Bucks by agreeing a new two-year contract, has already said he wants to keep the majority around for next campaign.

Meanwhile, Telford are holding an open day on Saturday, July 20 and will welcome a former FA Cup-winning club for a pre-season friendly (kick-off 3pm).