Amari Morgan-Smith: AFC Telford want to create something special

The Bucks could well be on to something special as they are in the semi-finals of the FA Trophy, preparing to face Leyton Orient over two legs.

And they are also sixth in National League North, on course to achieve a play-off place.

When asked if they would like to do both – win the Trophy, and achieve promotion – Morgan-Smith said: “Definitely. We can only give it our utmost and see where we get.

“It’s massive. Credit to staff, the management staff, for bringing us together.

“To a man, everyone’s bang at it. Hopefully, we can stay together for a long time and create something massive here at this football club.”

Personally, Morgan-Smith is in the midst of a hot streak in front of goal.

He has scored three goals in Telford’s last two outings and would love to continue his run at Boston United in the league this weekend.

Last season’s top scorer Marcus Dinanga returned to the club last month, but Morgan-Smith will keep him out of the team if he continues to score at a regular rate.

And on if Dinanga’s arrival put him under pressure, he added: “Most definitely. It makes you pull up your socks a bit more.

“At the top level, they all have it – the big squads– so you have to produce week in, week out.

“If you’re not at it, someone else will step in.

“I think it will only help the squad going forward, it’s always healthy.”

The Bucks’ semi-final clashes against Orient are taking place on March 16 and 23.

Ticket details are expected to be confirmed on Friday.