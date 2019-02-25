Phil Trainer: Best side at AFC Telford for years

The Bucks cemented a place in the last four of the FA Trophy with a 2-1 win at National League high flyers Solihull Moors on Saturday, in a game that was strewn with drama throughout.

Daniel Udoh looked to have won it in the 89th minute, but a penalty save in the 100th minute from Andy Wycherley denied Moors a reply. It means the Bucks are now just 180 minutes from a Wembley final.

Boss Gavin Cowan revealed that assistant Trainer claimed the Bucks side is the best since the new club formed 15 years ago.

When asked if Telford are back, he said: “I would like to think that Telford are back.

“It has reminded me of when I played here. Phil Trainer tells me that is the best side Telford have had since they re-formed.

“There is a feel-good factor at the club, the supporters are reconnected.

“The staff, supporters and community have a connection with the players, and that is the way it has to be.

“It is a great place to be around, but nothing is achieved yet. We have a huge tie in the next round, and a huge game against Boston where we want to try and secure our place in the play-offs.”

Cowan said his staff took the pressure off his troops ahead of the game, and that partly contributed to the success.

He added: “As staff we try and take the pressure off them. We put a plan together and a DNA that elevates the pressure from them, and they can go and play with courage and freedom. We looked at the game and thought we could put in a strong effort and pose a big test.”

The Bucks return to league action next week with a trip to Boston United, and that is Cowan’s sole focus now.

He will be without Henry Cowans who faces two months out with a knee injury, and will also have other selection headaches with players returning to the squad.

Despite the success his side continue to have, Cowan admitted he will only enjoy it come the end of the campaign.

He added: “It is within sight and we can’t curb that excitement and it is what you want at the club. Whoever we draw it will be tough, but my focus is Boston away.”

“We will enjoy this but we look at the next result in order to be successful.

“The end of the season is when I will be enjoying it.”