Gavin Cowan: AFC Telford deserved 'phenomenal' FA Trophy win

After Amari Morgan-Smith had given his side a half time lead, the Bucks spurned a number of chances to end the tie.

But Jamey Osborne fired one home 15 minutes from time and it looked to be heading for a reply.

But keeper Ryan Boot mis-kicked a ball over the top, and Daniel Udoh slotted home to give Telford what they thought was a winner.

Despite five minutes of added time the game ran over, and the referee gave a harsh penalty for handball on Theo Streete in the 97th minute.

It caused chaos, with bookings dished out and Brendon Daniels getting a second yellow for allegedly scuffing up the penalty spot.

Adi Yusseff stepped up in the 110th minute but Andy Wycherley guessed right and got down to save the spot kick and send the Bucks into the last four.

Cowan, a former Solihull Moors man himself, said it was a phenomenal feeling to get to the last four as a manager.

He said: "It is hard to describe.

"I've been here as a player with Telford and it is amazing to win, but to come here as the manager against a club with Solihull's stature and win was amazing, it is a phenomenal feeling.

"We were well worth the win, we were the better side and had the more chances.

"I think we deserved it despite a dramatic finish."

It was a harsh penalty decision that almost denied Telford a famous day.

Theo Streete was adjudged to have handled, and Cowan criticised the lack of consistency from referee Martin Woods.

He added: "It was harsh as Theo was sliding and looking away.

"You just want consistency, they had one in the first half and it wasn't given.

"I don't mind mistakes, and they say they even themselves out but they don't."

Cowan's charges have risen above all expectations this season.

They're now fourth in the table and into the last four of the trophy, but Cowan doesn't want their season to stop there.

He added: "I just told them that I couldn't be prouder of what has happened.

"When we lose I tell them to feel down, but tomorrow is a new day.

"Today is amazing and we will enjoy the semi-final, it is an amazing achievement to get to the final.

"But we don't want it to stop there."

The Bucks were cheered on a 750 strong crowd at the Damson Parkway and they acted as a 12th man at times, drowning out the home support.

Cowan added: "It has been a long time coming and it doesn't surprise me.

"I knew what this club was capable of when I cam in, and the fans have been unbelievable.

"They have trusted the process and that one will go down in the club's history."