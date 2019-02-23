AFC Telford goalkeeper Andy Wycherley: 'I can't describe' feeling of heroic spot-kick save

Wycherley became the hero of the hour as he denied Solihull Moors' striker Adi Yussif who thought he had the golden chance to take a reply back to the New Bucks Head on Tuesday night.

At 2-1 up though, Wycherley flung himself to his right and kept the spot kick out to book Telford a place in the last four of the FA Trophy.

The stopper said: "I can't describe the feeling to be fair, everyone thought it was over and then the referee gave a penalty for a great block.

"I stayed big though, I was confident and I managed to get a hand on it.

"To be honest I picked where I was going straight away, and concentrated to try and put him off.

"Trains (Phil Trainer) told me after that he put his penalty the other way on his last one, and he was going to tell me but then left me to it.

"I don't know how I have got to it, I am normally horrendous at penalties, ask my mates I have hardly every won a shoot out.

"But since I came to Telford I have saved two now so it must come with experience."

The keeper also heaped praise on his team mates for producing the latest in a number of top performances this season.

He hopes his display today and last ditch penalty heroics will give boss Gavin Cowan a selection headache for next week's trip to Boston United.

He added: "I am still learning as I am only 20, and they say keepers don't peak until they are 30.

"I still have lots to do, and now the manager has a decision to make on the team and hopefully it gives him a headache."