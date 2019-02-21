Gavin Cowan confident AFC Telford can fix leaky defence

The Bucks moved up to fourth in National League North by beating lowly Ashton United 4-3 on Tuesday.

Strikers Amari Morgan-Smith and Daniel Udoh impressed greatly as they both grabbed braces, but Cowan’s backline let in three goals for the second game running – and the third away outing on the spin.

And asked if it is worrying him, the Telford chief said: “No, not really. It’s a concern if the players come in and they’re flipping about it. But, mark my words, I’ve gone in there and the players are beating themselves up, so... which I’ve told them not to.

“Many weeks have gone by and have asked the lads that even if we’re not going to play well at times, we’ve got to grind out results. And, although I think we played really well in huge parts (on Tuesday), the times that we didn’t, we ground it out. That’s all you can ask for as a manager. No-one will remember the performance, but they’ll remember the three points.”

Telford are now gearing up for Saturday’s big FA Trophy quarter-final tie at Solihull Moors, who are currently second in the National League.

Cowan had a spell with the Moors as player-coach, and he is not at all surprised by the success they have had this season.

“It doesn’t surprise me. I know a lot of people will be surprised, but it doesn’t surprise me,” he added. “They have both sides. They’re big and physical, but with huge amounts of quality.”