Bernard McNally: Solihull a huge test for AFC Telford

But now it’s time to look at an FA Trophy quarter-final. Solihull Moors are flying. They look a very strong, dominant side.

It promises to be a really exciting occasion. It will be tough for the Bucks to progress. There’ll be a great crowd there, more than 750 Telford fans, it shows the fanbase is responding to the success that is happening.

I think the fans there will enjoy a great spectacle. Perhaps the Ashton win on Tuesday will boost their confidence.

To reach a final or win you’ve got to beat the best teams. Let’s hope that the Bucks feel that their name is on the trophy.

Teams have said it before, I remember as a kid teams would say it in the FA Cup. I remember Hednesford Town winning it a few years ago, they felt they were going to keep rolling along and winning.

But I must admit Solihull look very good!