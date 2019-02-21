Menu

Bernard McNally: Solihull a huge test for AFC Telford

By Bernard McNally | AFC Telford United | Published:

It was a big league win at Ashton for AFC Telford United to get back on track.

But now it’s time to look at an FA Trophy quarter-final. Solihull Moors are flying. They look a very strong, dominant side.

It promises to be a really exciting occasion. It will be tough for the Bucks to progress. There’ll be a great crowd there, more than 750 Telford fans, it shows the fanbase is responding to the success that is happening.

I think the fans there will enjoy a great spectacle. Perhaps the Ashton win on Tuesday will boost their confidence.

To reach a final or win you’ve got to beat the best teams. Let’s hope that the Bucks feel that their name is on the trophy.

Teams have said it before, I remember as a kid teams would say it in the FA Cup. I remember Hednesford Town winning it a few years ago, they felt they were going to keep rolling along and winning.

But I must admit Solihull look very good!

