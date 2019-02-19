Ashton United v AFC Telford: Bucks must show another response

But Hurst Cross tonight will feel a long way from Saturday’s Edgeley Park setting, where – in front of a huge crowd – the Bucks made it three games without a win, writes Lewis Cox.

There will barely be 10 per cent of the 4,708 that watched Telford lose by the odd goal in five last time out.

So, while close geographically, it will feel a world away for Gavin Cowan’s men. But Ashton is an unspectacular venue that requires 100 per cent commitment from visiting teams – even if the hosts do find themselves in the bottom three of National League North.

Never fear though, Telford fans, as the Bucks have twice before responded to three-match winless runs during this fine season.

The Bucks have not gone four matches in the league without a win. Interestingly, with the recent FA Trophy win at Spennymoor in mind, their last run of that vein – in mid-December – also came after a superb Trophy success in the north-east at Darlington.

The Bucks responded emphatically from Boxing Day. They did so in October, too. They will need to do so again.

Cowan’s side need to reset and return to basics. It’s this season’s New Bucks Head cliché, but they must begin trusting the process again – after the boss felt his side went ‘off-script’ in Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at County.

Ashton, who were promoted via the Northern Premier Division play-offs last term, have won more games away from Hurst Cross, and lost more games on home soil.

The Robins, with former Shrewsbury Town forward Jody Banim at the helm, will be well aware that surviving relegation will be seen as a success this season.

They are currently six points adrift, albeit with a game in hand.

AFC Telford, on the other hand, will want to show they have the steel to remain in the hunt for a play-off place.

Despite Cowan’s insistence that top half is now the target, the Bucks put themselves in a great position for a top-seven finish.

The Bucks won’t be too concerned about their three-match winless league run. It may be a far-cry from the recent five-match winning streak, but they have proved before they can respond.

It would not surprise to see the Bucks chief ring the changes for tonight’s clash.

Midfielder Jon Royle, who has started the last five games for the Bucks, knows that the Bucks cannot be too down about their recent fortunes.

He said: “Everyone’s down and disappointed but you can’t stay down for too long.There’s a game tonight, we have to get ourselves up for it and kick on.”

“We have to find a way of getting back up for the Ashton game now.”