Telford boss Gavin Cowan is knocking down walls

The Bucks boss was left angered by his side’s performance for the large majority of their narrow defeat to the Hatters, who extended their unbeaten run to a post-war record 13 games.

Telford twice battled back to level, before two-goal hero Matty Warburton won the spoils for his side 20 minutes from time.

Captain Shane Sutton headed his side level, before Warburton curled in a free-kick just six minutes into the second half to give his side the lead again. Josef Bursik got a hand to it, but it wasn’t enough to keep it out and Cowan revealed after the on-loan Stoke shot-stopper held his hands up for the goal.

The Bucks chief also revealed he would dispense with having a wall in place for free-kicks, because it would give his keepers a better chance of keeping the set-piece out.

He said: “I don’t understand this with goalkeepers, putting a wall in front of the goal.

“We said it to Andy Wycherley in one game, if you put that lad 18/20 yards out, just him and Joe, no-one around, the lad will score one in 10 if he is lucky. If a wall is there they have ways to benefit from it.

“A wall in the middle of the goal is so difficult. Joe has held his hands up for the goal, but that doesn’t help us in the short term.”

Cowan said apart from a short spell in the game, his players were not good enough and lacked professionalism at times.

He said: “The way we play has worked until now, so why go off script? If it ain’t broke don’t fix it. We didn’t play the way we normally do.

“I would say it was a lack of professionalism that was very apparent for me.”