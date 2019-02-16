Telford's Daniel Udoh relishing Solihull Moors test

Around 500 tickets have been snapped up by Bucks fans for the FA Trophy quarter-final tie which takes place a week today.

That has prompted a further 250 to go on sale online, and Udoh is thankful for such great support as they aim to make it to Wembley.

“Fair play to the fans for backing us 100 per cent,” said Telford’s top scorer.

“I know I’d certainly like to get to Wembley and the rest of the players do, and the fans are doing their best to help us so a big thank you goes to them.

“We’re really looking forward to it.”

The Bucks were today involved in another big game, with them being fourth in National League North and playing at second-placed Stockport County.

They will be the underdogs against the Moors, who are flying high in the National League, but Udoh is taking heart from the fact they have already beaten a side from that level in the Trophy this season in Hartlepool, who he scored against.

“Whoever turns up the best on the day will win the game, that’s how it is,” added Udoh.

“We know it won’t be easy but we want to go there and put in a performance to make the fans proud, and repay them for giving us such great backing for the game – and all season.”