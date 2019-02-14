Advertising
FA Trophy: AFC Telford have Solihull Moors allocation increased
AFC Telford United's ticket allocation for the FA Trophy quarter-final tie at Solihull Moors has been increased because of such high demand.
Bucks fans have snapped up almost all of the initial allocation of 500, so a further 250 have been made available for the Saturday, February 23 encounter.
Telford boss Gavin Cowan had a spell with the Moors as a player-coach.
