FA Trophy: AFC Telford have Solihull Moors allocation increased

By Joe Edwards | AFC Telford United | Published:

AFC Telford United's ticket allocation for the FA Trophy quarter-final tie at Solihull Moors has been increased because of such high demand.

Bucks fans have snapped up almost all of the initial allocation of 500, so a further 250 have been made available for the Saturday, February 23 encounter.

Those can be purchased online only here.

Telford boss Gavin Cowan had a spell with the Moors as a player-coach.

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @JoeEdwards_Star

Sports reporter for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

