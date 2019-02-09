AFC Telford putting the work in behind the scenes

Cowan says him and his staff are making 'a lot of sacrifices' to give the Bucks the best chance of being successful.

They sit fifth in National League North ahead of today's game at Brackley Town and are due to face Solihull Moors in the FA Trophy quarter-finals at the end of the month, so things are going well.

"There's a lot going on behind the scenes to get this club back to where I believe it should be," said Cowan.

"We're all making a lot of sacrifices, treating it pretty much as a full-time thing, in order to be successful."

Someone who has been helping the players out is performance coach Mark Shervill.

The golf pro at Lilleshall Hall – a stone's throw from where Telford train at the Lilleshall Sports Centre – has been helping Cowan's charges play to their highest level throughout the campaign.

"Mark, our performance coach, has been doing great work," added Cowan.

"I like to surround myself with positive people – and Mark is one of them.

"It's imperative for me to have good, positive people around the place, and Mark has been helping the players out with those one per cents. He gives me advice too.

"He's the golf pro just over the road at Lilleshall Hall, and we're constantly in communication. To be successful, you have to work hard."