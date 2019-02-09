AFC Telford boss Gavin Cowan: 'We weren't ourselves' in loss to Brackley

Sixth-placed Brackley beat the Bucks, who are fifth, thanks to goals from James Armson, Lee Ndlovu and Carl Barker.

Marcus Dinanga replied for Cowan's charges at St James' Park but it was a sluggish display from them, and the Telford chief said: "I don't want to take anything away from Brackley. I thought they were better than us.

"We weren't ourselves, for whatever reason that may be. We didn't start fast like we normally do.

"The game-plan, that we normally put into practice at the start of the game, was completely non-existent.

"I don't know why that is. We didn't start as we know we can, and we didn't stick to the game plan we usually do, hence we didn't earn the right to get on the ball and play and create opportunities."

The Bucks seemed short of energy after Tuesday's FA Trophy victory at Spennymoor Town.

But Cowan refused to use that 400-mile round trip as an excuse.

"You can come up with numerous things, but I'm not really an excuse-maker," he added.

"When you have three or four days to recover, I don't want to make excuses.

"We looked heavy, but we should have been at it."