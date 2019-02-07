Gavin Cowan wants AFC Telford's focus back on league

The Bucks booked a FA Trophy quarter-final trip to Solihull Moors with a 2-1 success at Spennymoor Town on Tuesday.

But it's back to National North business on Saturday as Cowan's fifth-placed side go to Brackley, who sit one spot and four points behind them in the table.

"We've got an exciting tie coming up at Solihull my former club where we won the Conference North," said Cowan.

"They're flying high and destined for huge things but we'll be relishing the opportunity to do what you do in a cup and that's go and cause an upset.

"Saturday will be a difficult test but I feel we can go anywhere and win, not just Brackley.

"If we put in a performance and commit to what we have been doing in training, I believe we can win the game."