Bernard McNally: AFC Telford can enjoy the big games

By Bernard McNally | AFC Telford United | Published:

AFC Telford produced another terrific result to beat Spennymoor Town and progress to the FA Trophy quarter-finals.

Dan Udoh of AFC Telford gets a hug from manager Gavin Cowan

It’s tremendous to see them doing well and that victory will do them the world of good.

Shane Sutton got the first goal and that’s an old player that I’ve coached and managed, so I am pleased for him.

Solihull Moors away is going to be a very difficult game because they are flying themselves in the Conference.

It’ll be a tough game, but that’s what you want as a player, whatever level you’re at.

You want to be involved in these big games and they’ve certainly showed they have got strength of character.

Hopefully they can carry the confidence and momentum picked up from beating Spennymoor into Saturday’s league game at Brackley.

It could certainly be an exciting final few months of the season for Bucks fans!

