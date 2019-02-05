AFC Telford grateful for the extra time to prepare

The Bucks are making the long trip to County Durham (7.45pm) after the originally scheduled tie on Saturday was called off because of a frozen pitch.

And the extra few days has allowed some of the players to overcome minor knocks.

“We trained on Saturday and, if anything, we’re better prepared,” said Cowan.

“Some of the lads who had slight niggles are now injury-free.”

Cowan’s charges are in for a busy month, with the Brewery Field clash one of six set to take place before the end of February. And he would not have it any other way.

“We always want to be on the go. We live for the games,” said Cowan.

“We work extremely hard and always make sure we’re prepared.

“We’re still very fresh as well, as we have good depth to the squad.”

Cowan is not worried about the Brewery Field pitch either.

“There is a real slope to the pitch, and it’s not ideal for playing beautiful football, but there are different challenges every week,” he added.

“Spennymoor are obviously more used to it, but we’ve played there before, so there are no excuses.”

Telford – if they beat Spennymoor – will travel to Hemel Hempstead Town or Solihull Moors in the quarter-finals.

If needed, the replay will take place next Tuesday.