Gavin Cowan: Competition fierce at AFC Telford

Cowan has told the Bucks squad that they must treat training exactly how they would a matchday, and he feels that has played a big part in their success this term.

They are on course for a play-off finish in National League North and are in the last 16 of the FA Trophy, heading to Spennymoor Town tomorrow.

“You have to be on your mettle in every single training session,” said Cowan.

“You really have to train well with us.

“The competition is very good, so you can’t afford to miss a training session or not put the effort in.

“I expect them all to train exactly the same way as they play in games.”

Cowan insists he will not let complacency creep in.

He wants to see out the stellar work that has been done so far.

“If their attitude and application is the same as it is on a matchday, they’ve got a good chance of being in the team for the next game,” added Cowan.

“It all has to be to a high standard if you want to be successful.”