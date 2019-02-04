Menu

FA Trophy: AFC Telford to face one of two if they get through

By Joe Edwards | AFC Telford United | Published:

AFC Telford United – if they beat Spennymoor Town – will travel to Hemel Hempstead Town or Solihull Moors in the FA Trophy quarter-finals.

Telford boss Gavin Cowan had a spell at Solihull as player-coach

The Bucks are making the long trip to Spennymoor tomorrow night (7.45pm), after the originally scheduled game on Saturday was called off due to a frozen pitch.

They are heading to Brewery Field without top scorer Daniel Udoh, who is suspended after accumulating two bookings in previous rounds.

Also unavailable for Telford are striker Marcus Dinanga and goalkeeper Josef Bursik – both cup-tied.

If the Bucks get through, they will play the quarter-final tie on Saturday, February 23 (3pm).

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards
Multi-Media Sports Journalist - @JoeEdwards_Star

Sports reporter for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

