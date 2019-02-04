FA Trophy: AFC Telford to face one of two if they get through

The Bucks are making the long trip to Spennymoor tomorrow night (7.45pm), after the originally scheduled game on Saturday was called off due to a frozen pitch.

They are heading to Brewery Field without top scorer Daniel Udoh, who is suspended after accumulating two bookings in previous rounds.

Also unavailable for Telford are striker Marcus Dinanga and goalkeeper Josef Bursik – both cup-tied.

If the Bucks get through, they will play the quarter-final tie on Saturday, February 23 (3pm).