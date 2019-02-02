Menu

AFC Telford's FA Trophy tie is moved to Tuesday night

By Joe Edwards | AFC Telford United | Published:

AFC Telford United’s FA Trophy third-round tie at Spennymoor Town is now set to take place on Tuesday night.

Gavin Cowan

The last-16 encounter at Brewery Field was supposed to be played today, but was called off yesterday due to a frozen pitch.

An inspection was done especially early to avoid fans making the lengthy trip up to County Durham, which has been hit heavily by snow, only to find the match had been rearranged for Tuesday night (7.45pm).

Bucks boss Gavin Cowan, his backroom team and the players were due to stop over in a hotel in Spennymoor last night – through funds provided by the Telford United Supporters’ Association – to have the best preparation possible.

It is understood they will now not stop overnight on Monday or Tuesday, but travel to and from Spennymoor on the day.

