AFC Telford's FA Trophy tie is moved to Tuesday night

The last-16 encounter at Brewery Field was supposed to be played today, but was called off yesterday due to a frozen pitch.

An inspection was done especially early to avoid fans making the lengthy trip up to County Durham, which has been hit heavily by snow, only to find the match had been rearranged for Tuesday night (7.45pm).

Bucks boss Gavin Cowan, his backroom team and the players were due to stop over in a hotel in Spennymoor last night – through funds provided by the Telford United Supporters’ Association – to have the best preparation possible.

It is understood they will now not stop overnight on Monday or Tuesday, but travel to and from Spennymoor on the day.