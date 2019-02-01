Spennymoor v AFC Telford preview: Gavin Cowan eyes a treble

After all, the Bucks have already played them twice in National League North this season – and beaten them twice.

Gavin Cowan’s team know all about Jason Ainsley’s charges and are accustomed to the notoriously boggy Brewery Field pitch, which puts the tie in a bit of doubt.

But, if it goes ahead as planned, the hosts are keen to make up for the league losses to Telford by dumping them out of the competition to advance to the quarter-finals.

The Bucks, of course, are out to make it three victories in a row over the Moors – and go closer to reaching the final of the Trophy, as Cowan did as a player with Canvey Island in 2004.

It seems set up to be a feisty encounter, and Cowan and the players will be making the long journey tonight to County Durham and stopping in a hotel.

“The Telford United Supporters’ Association have donated some money for us to stay overnight, so we can really prepare right,” said Cowan, whose side have won 3-2 on the road and 2-1 at home against Spennymoor this term. “So there’ll be no excuses. I can’t say how thankful I am for that, it’s really humbling.

“It’s another tough game against a team we’ve beaten twice this season, but they’re not going to roll over and let that become three.

“We’ve got to make sure we’re on the front foot, and we try to drive that third win home against them.”

And Cowan reiterated that Telford’s league form, flying high in fifth, does not mean the Trophy is taking a back seat.

“We were 4-0 up with minutes to go at Southport, and we were screaming at people to press,” he added.

“It’s not in our nature to ease up. We want to try to bring that ruthlessness, and we’re growing as a group. This group has really evolved and I want to continue that for a long time to come.”

Strikers Daniel Udoh, suspended because of bookings in previous rounds, and Marcus Dinanga, cup-tied, will miss out.

Centre-half Theo Streete and playmaker Darryl Knights, who missed last weekend’s win at Southport through slight niggles, could return to the fold.

Andy Wycherley is due to be back between the sticks with Stoke loanee Josef Bursik cup-tied.

Meanwhile, Moors chief Ainsley is feeling good after seeing his men win five on the bounce, rising to third in the league.

The latest of those was a 1-0 success against Boston United, and Ainsley said: “We didn’t play anywhere near what we’re capable of.

“In years gone by, on many times, we’ve sort of been a soft touch, but I don’t think we are that now. When we’re not playing well, we get results. That’s the important thing.”

And Ainsley has hinted they could freshen things up for this clash.

“You’ve got utilise the squad,” he added.

“It’s a difficult pitch, a heavy pitch, and you can’t really ask lads to do three games in a week.

“It’s a big game (against Telford) as we owe them one.”

Likely Telford line-up (3-5-2): Wycherley; Streete, Sutton (c), White; Barnett, Royle, Deeney, Knights, Daniels; Morgan-Smith, Brown